Fife Flyers’ injury update ahead of long road trip to face Cardiff Devils

Fife Flyers face three games in five dazed this week with injury worries over two key players.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 7:06am

Defenceman Reece Harsch and forward Shawn Cameron are both on the treatment table after being on the receiving end of hefty hits.

Harsch is still recovering from the check which saw him hirple out of the game against Cardiff Devils on October 23.

The hip injury he sustained has been scanned with positive results, and the club hopes he will be back in the line-up in the mid-to-short term.

Shawn Cameron (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Shawn Cameron was sent flying with a huge mid-ice hit in Saturday’s game against Belfast Giants - one of the main talking points in a narrow defeat.

The club is waiting on the swelling on his leg going down before making a formal assessment of any damage.

The player is currently listed as day to day.

Flyers are also assessing back-up netminder Andy Little as he recovers from concussion.

The club faces a long road journey to Wales to take on Cardiff Devils on Wednesday, before back to ack weekend games against table topping Guildford Flames in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, and away to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.

