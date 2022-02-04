Fife Flyers look to new signing Chris Lawrence to spark upturn in fortunes

Chris Lawrence, the former Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars’ forward was added to the roster this week.

Many fans anticipated the signing of a defencemen, particularly since Imants Lescovs was released when the team is short staffed at the back.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, was quick to re-assure supporters the club was still in the market for two blue liners.

Chris Lawrence playing for Nottingham Panthers earlier in his EIHL career

But it’s Lawrence who is expected to make his debut this weekend as Flyers host Guildford Flames on Saturday before travelling to Nottingham Panthers.

The Kirkcaldy club are in desperate need of a clean sweep of points as they languish in last place - nine points behind Stars and with two games more played.

They also trail eighth place Coventry Blaze by nine, and the Midlanders have four games in hand - and that’s the spot Fife must grab if they are to make the post-season play-offs.

Lawrence, 34, brings experience, and the fans will be looking him to make an immediate impact on a team that has struggled to find any consistent form this season.

He didn’t ice last season, and his last club was Brantford Blast in the ACH in 2019-20.

But Hutchins said he will surprise many people.

He said: “He has been working hard on and off the ice to get back into shape and I have seen him since he arrived in Kirkcaldy and he looks in fantastic shape.

"We brought him in because he excels at the face-off dot and is a big body we can use on the powerplay right in front of the net.

“In a market where it is tough to find quality players we have done well to get Chris at this stage. He is a veteran guy who is steady in the defensive zone, which is an area we need to improve on and in turn will help us generate offence at the other end of the ice.

"As everyone knows, and we are not shy about it, we are trying to improve the team where we can in a congested market and we will continue to do so until we get it right. Chris will surprise a lot of people - he is highly motivated, and he is going to be a good fit for us."

Flyers have posted one win in three games with Flames, and one in four against Panthers.

Curiously, all four games against Nottingham have delivered 4-2 scorelines.

It promises to be another busy weekend for netminder Shane Owen who ha faced more shots than any other goalie - 1019 to be precise

