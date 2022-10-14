Defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl has been appointed captain, with Chris Lawrence and Brayden Sherbinin as assistant captains.

The appointments come after input from the players.

It’s step up for Emmerdahl who wore the ‘A’ last season.

Fife Flyers - Jonas Emmerdahl is the team's new captain (Pic: Steve Gunn)

He said: "I feel very proud and privileged to become the captain as voted by my teammates.

“It's a huge honour to become captain for such a historic club with a great fan base.

“We have a lot of leadership and experience in our locker room so we are a good unit. I'm going to do my absolute best on and off the ice to help my teammates and the organisation moving forward."

The appointments are another key step for the team after qualifying for the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “We have a strong team dynamic within the dressing room this season and a group that holds each other accountable.

“ With a high number of veterans and natural leaders, it was important for them to have some structure in place on and off the ice."

And he had plenty of praise for the new leadership trio.

"Jonas has been in Fife for a number of years, is extremely competitive and leads by example,” he said. “He will do an excellent job leading this group.