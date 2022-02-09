Fife Flyers: New import defenceman set for weekend debut

The 28-year-old is the second addition to the club’s roster in the space of a week, following the capture of forward Chris Lawrence ahead of last weekend’s four-pointer.

Thacker joins the Kirkcaldy club from ECHL side the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The 28-year-old 6”3’ D-man started his junior career in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, playing with three clubs and appearing 173 times and scoring 59 points.

Fife Ice Arena.

He then made the switch across the border to NCAA side the SUNY-Potsdam, a state university side in New York. He went to captain the side in 2017/18.

The Ontario native made his pro-club debut with ECHL side the Wheeling Nailers before making the move to the SPHL.

During his pro career so far, Thacker has racked up 128 appearances, with 34 regular season points scored.

Fife Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins said he will bring a solid, defensive game to the Fife Ice Arena.

“He is a puck-moving defenceman that takes pride in the defensive side of the game,” he said.

“He is excited to be here, it is a new league for him and will be his first time playing over in Europe.

"He flew in this morning (Wednesday) so once he has a couple of days training with us he will be ready to go on Saturday night in Guildford.

“On Sunday I hope the fans come out and see our new signings in the line-up – after last weekend’s four-point weekend, these are exciting times.

"We are moving forward and it will be good to get the barn packed on Sunday against Belfast Giants.”

