The club hopes to get it over the line today (Tuesday) to give them time to get the player in before Saturday’s home game against Manchester Storm and Sunday’s road trip to Coventry Blaze.

The signing of an additional import has been on the cards since the start of the season as Flyers aim to beef up competition for places, and provide injury cover.

Their target is Europe based and would be new to UK ice hockey.

Jonas Emmerdahl (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Jeff Huchins, associate coach, was hoping to tie up the deal by tonight.

“We’re at an advanced stage in talks,” he said. “The aim is to get him in this week and get a practice under his belt before the games.”

The news comes as Flyers’ injury problems start to ease with all three players sidelined taking part in training this week.

Defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl will return to ice against Storm, while Hutchins said there was a “strong possibility” that Swedish forward Mikael Johansson could also be back in the line-up after missing the team’s early Challenge Cup matches.

Defenceman Simon Fernholm is listed as day to day, with the club making a final call on his return from injury closer to face-off.

The news will be welcomed by fans who have rallied round the team and are excited at the prospect of seeing it hit the ice at full-strength.

Hutchins said: Injuries weren’t the ideal start to the season, but the players in the line-up filled the void superbly.