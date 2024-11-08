Fife Flyers: point was huge step forward says coach as he explains new structure

Fife Flyers put October’s woes behind them with a precious point on Sunday - one which Tom Coolen hailed it as a turning point.

The head coach saw his team raise their game in head to heads with Sheffield Steelers, Belfast Giants and Nottingham Panthers in the space of five days, and while results didn’t go their way, the performances were a huge step in the right direction. And he is looking ahead to a brighter month and a clear focus on league action after elimination from the Challenge Cup.

It comes as he continues to look to strengthen his roster with more changes this week – Martin Latal leaving after an injury-delayed debut knocked his season off track, and former Nottingham Panthers’ import Massimo Carozza arriving.

Coolen was hopeful of getting his new player into town in time for a weekend debut – and he isn’t finished yet with making changes.

Lucas Chiodo sports Flyers' Hallowe'en themed top (Pic: Derek Young)

Austin Farley is out of this weekend’s games which bring Glasgow Clan to Fife Ice Arena on Saturday and take the team to Dundee Stars on Sunday. Drake Pilon, who also missed out last weekend. returned to training on Wednesday, and Coolen will make a late decision on his return.

The coach put the return to form down to a change in the team structure.

He explained: “We wanted to turn our focus to a defensive concept, which we implemented. It worked well. It slowed the game down, gave guys a chance to conserve energy and counter attack.

“To go into three games in five days against three very good teams, tie 2-2 going into the third and go to a penalty shoot out were all positive steps. That was a big, big point for us.It was huge for the guys in the room.”

Coolen could also have new British signing Aiden Wilson on the bench.

The 19-year old centreman, from Saltcoats in Ayrshire, has joined the club on a two-way deal from NIHL outfit, Romford Raiders, and was given a couple of shifts in the midweek game against Sheffield Steelers. Wilson is due to formally hook up with the team from next week when the coach will get a closer look at him in training, and could form part of a fourth line to add more depth to the roster. Kirkcaldy forward James Spence - who bagged his first EIHL goal at Belfast - has also been asked to lace up this weekend. Wilson played his junior hockey for Kilmarnock before joining the Utica Junior Comets, who play in New York state, for the 2020-21 season. The pandemic interrupted his hockey journey after only a couple of games, and once the sport re-started he headed to Sweden for two seasons, returning to the UK to end the 2022-23 season with Telford Tigers.