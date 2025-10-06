Fife Flyers respond after player’s claim he slept in car before training because of lack of a room

Fife Flyers have spoken out after former player Aiden Wilson claimed he’d been sleeping in his car before training after working a nightshift because the club didn’t give him a room.

He made the claims in a social media post after being released at the weekend, accusing the Kirkcaldy club of not delivering on its promises for accommodation and a fuel card for the first month of the season. The claims were refuted by the team’s management.

Wilson was cut from the squad on Sunday. The club said the decision was reached after it “became increasingly apparent that it was going to be too challenging for the club and the player to accommodate his travel and work commitments.”

Saltcoats-born Wilson had enjoyed good ice time in the opening weeks of the campaign. He joined Flyers from NIHL outfit Romford Raiders last season and iced in 18 games before injury took him out of the line-up.

The 20-year old skater sparked debate on social media when he commented on his weekend departure from the dressing-room.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “I was promised a room in one of the import’s houses and a fuel card during summer negotiations. I never got either so I was doing a nightshift then driving to the rink and sleeping in my car until practice. They let this happen for a month until early last week I refused to do it anymore and asked for the room I was promised.”

That, however, was disputed by the club which insisted it had met all the player’s contractual commitments, including paying for his fuel.

A statement issued by the club said: “We are disappointed that these concerns were shared publicly rather than discussed directly with the club. Flyers fully met all contractual commitments made to Aiden during his time with the team, including fuel reimbursements.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, we won’t engage further on private matters, but we stand by the professionalism with which this situation was handled.”

It added: “We wish Aiden all the best moving forward, and remain focussed on our players, our supporters who have given us tremendous backing so far, and the season ahead.”