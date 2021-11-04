Fife Flyers’ Shane Owen becomes club’s all-time leading netminder in EIHL era

He hit the landmark after posting his sixth shutout in Sunday's 5-0 Challenge Cup win against arch rivals Dundee Stars.

The ice cool, 31-year-old Canadian, has also enjoyed back-to-back shut outs in home games - an 8-0 Elite League success against Manchester Storm followed by the one against Dundee in the Challenge Cup - which was last achieved in season 2008/09, according to the Twitter account run by @Flyers_Historian

The statistician behind it said he did post consecutive shut outs home and away in season 2016/17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen is in his thief spell with the club, and the landmark delighted head coach, Todd Dutiaume.

He said the former Florida Everblades and Indy Fuel netminder deserves full recognition for what he has achieved for the Kirkcaldy club.

He added: "I have worked closely with Shane for some time and know him has a person and it was a no-brainer to bring him back. He is a real professional and gives our team a chance to win every night.

Shane Owen (PIc: Scott Wiggins)

"The guys recognise that and 100 per cent it gives the defenceman real confidence knowing he is there behind them."

Dutiaume said that Owen is level headed and does not get caught up in emotions on the ice. He added: "Shane is extremely laid-back and quiet but a very personable man and we always try to recruit people like that for Fife.

"He just goes about his job night-in and night-out."

Shane Owen (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Other interesting stats provided by the historian include the second goal at Belfast Giants on Saturday in a 4-1 defeat was the 2000th actual goal conceded by the Flyers in all Elite League competitions.

And Matt Carter's opener in the shutout of Dundee was the 1700 goal scored by a Flyers player in all Elite League competitions.

It is also the first time the Flyers have blanked Stars at home in the Elite League era.

The historian added: "For clarification, actual goals do not take into account any scored or conceded in a shootout result as these are not credited to the individual players scoring or goalies conceding."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.