Fife Flyers shut out in Sheffield as Steelers build big first period lead

Fife Flyers suffered they sixth, and heaviest shut out of the season as they went down 8-0 at Sheffield Steelers tonight.

The game was over as a contest after the first period as the arena team built up a five-goal lead.

Flyers headed south without back-up import netminder Janis Voris, and his spot on the bench went to Lucas Tessadri from Leeds Knights. Aiden Wilson was also out after suffering a broken foot.

It was always going to be a tough game for a Fife side on a lengthy losing streak, and conceding the opening goal just 1-1 seconds after the puck dropped put them firmly behind the eight ball. Across the 60 minutes they managed just 22 shots on goal, while Owen was peppered with 58.

Netminder Matt Greenfield covers up from Flyers' defenceman, Tyler Heidt (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Flyers took two high-sticking minors early against a Steelers team on a six-game unbeaten run. They were punished when a Mitchell Balmas pass found Patrick Watling in space to fire past Shane Owen.

Max Golod then scored for the sixth straight game with a shot that snuck under the arm of Owen at 11:23 - and that, unfortunately for Flyers, sparked a goal rush before the first intermission. Mikko Juusola got on a rebound from a Mitchell Balmas shot at 13:57, while Daniel Leavens scored just over 90 seconds later to make it 4-0. A neat drop pass from Leavens then set up Veeti Vainio to add a fifth 93 seconds before the break.

Period two was slow to get going, but was more encouraging from a Flyers perspective. The visitors just missed a final touch to break Greenfield's shutout but a shot wide or a pass too many was their undoing. A seeing-eye shot from Dominic Cormier found the net with 3:44 left in the period to put six on the board for the hosts.

Cormier added a second at 51:09, while Balmas rounded off the scoring with 3:12 to go as the Steelers recorded a comfortable win.