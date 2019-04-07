Fife Flyers star hospitalised

Fife Flyers have revealed that defenceman Rick Pinkston missed Saturday’s key play-off tie after being hospitalised

The blue liner was admitted to hospital on Wednesday with an infection.

He remained there for 48 hours while his team-mates prepared for the key games against Nottingham Panthers.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “He was heartbroken to miss this game.”

Pinkston, who will miss out in tonight’s second leg, played through the pain barrier for a chunk of the season, returning to full fitness to score the OT winner in a key league game against Sheffield Steelers.

He was one of four imports sidelines as Flyers dug deep for a 3-3 draw with Panthers in front of one of the noisiest crowds of the season.

Dutiaume said: “I am so happy that this team finished here on home ice with a performance like that which was so well received by the fans. That’s the relationship I have pushed for all year - it was nice to see both sides of the boards rewarded.”

The teams go head to head in Nottingham today (face-off 4.00pm) with the winner qualifying for the championship finals weekend at the same venue next weekend.