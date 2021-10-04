Fife Flyers: Two losses and just two goals scored spark alarm bells among fans

A Saturday night 6-1 loss on home ice to Dundee Stars was compounded by a 5-1 defeat in Wales at the hands of Cardiff Devils.

The results simply underlined the challenges facing a new-look side struggling to find its feet.

Cardiff has never been a happy hunting ground for Flyers over the years, but the scale of the loss has set alarm bells ringing among fans.

Final lap of rink after 5-12 defeat in Cardiff for Fife Flyers - pictured are Bari McKenzie and Shane Owen (Pic: James Assinder)

The team was outshot 50-16, and relied again on netminder Shane Owent o hold Devils at bay for as long as he could.

He took the MoM awards for a second successive night, despite the comprehensive losses.

Flyers’ struggles were in sharp contrast with Devils; fortunes as they completed a four-point weekend which also saw them shut out Guildford Flames.

Watched by almost 3000 fans, they enjoyed the better of the opening period., taking a 2-1 lead into the first break.

Shane Owen in the thick 0of the action against Cardiff Devils (PIc: James Assiden)

A poor giveaway in neutral ice allowed Brodie Reid to take possession and then fire past Owen to open the scoring with 6:10.

That lead then doubled the lead as a nice passing play from Cole Sanford and Brodie Dupont set up Josh Waller for the back-post finish just as a penalty was expiring.

But the highlight of the period was a stunning goal from Flyers’ Greg Chase - backhanding the puck into the roof of the net - to give his team hope going into the second period.

The Welsh side, however, had the better of the play, and shots on goal of 22-4 underline how the game flowed.

Josh Lammon made it 3-1 with a powerplay goal at 35:12, and when Reid nabbed his second strike of the night it was pretty much game over.

Cole Sanford scored the lone goal of period three at 51:23 to seal the deal, leaving Fife with a long journey back home to reflect on where they go from here.

Flyers return to action on Friday night, hosting Belfast Giants before travelling to Dundee on Saturday and then Belfast on Sunday.

