Kirkcaldy Kestrels: Trio of former Fife Flyers take the helm after coach steps down

The Fife side will begin their league title defence away to North Ayrshire Wild on Saturday, September 3.

They will play their first home game against Dundee Comets on Sunday 11th, and then welcome the revived Edinburgh Capitals to Fife Ice Arena on Saturday 17th.

A road trip to Aberdeen Lynx on September 24 completes the first month of action.

Kirkcaldy Kestrels win title. (Pic: Derek Young)

Kestrels will go into the new season with a new coaching team at the helm.

Steven Wishart has stepped down as head coach - a post he has held since 2016-17.

They have a hard act to follow. I his time at the helm, Wishart guided the club to top four and top three finishes before returning with a bang after lockdown to win a first leaguer title in six seasons and make the play-off final.

Kirkcaldy Kestrels win the league title (Pic: Derek Young)

Daryl Venters, club chairman, paid tribute to his contribution to the club.

“’Wish mentioned this may be his last season as he wanted to spend more time with his family now his wife Lynsey has left working at Fife Ice Arena after 16 years,” he said.

“I want to record my thanks from everyone at KIHC for his dedication to Kestrels.

“’Wish wasn’t just the coach - he took up various roles voluntarily to make the Kestrels what they are today.

“He was the general manager, marketing manager and team manager.

"From where it started in 2009 to today, it has mainly been down to him and the club will be forever in his debt.

“We hope he is not going far and we can keep him in some capacity moving forward, but for now he has stepped away from all roles to re-evaluate.”

He added: “The club is in excellent hands with extensive ice hockey experience with Steven, Kyle and Tommy and we have a competitive team for the coming season.”

Kestrels’ 2022-23 campaign includes a Hogmanay road trip to face Edinburgh Capitals.