Latvia beckons as Fife ice hockey duo step on to international stage

Brodie Kay and Cameron Wilkie have been included in the GB under-16 squad which is part of the competition being held this weekend.

The duo, who ice with Fife Flames at under-16 level, will get the chance to showcase their talents on the international stage in Riga, competing against junior teams from Latvia, Austria, Finland, Norway, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary and Estonia.

The Kirkcaldy youngsters are amongst six Scottish-born players included in the squad.

Brodie has already been called up to play at under-19 level for his club, said: “When I received my GB letter confirming I was selected for the team, I felt honoured and privileged.

“I’ve worked extremely hard on and off the ice for many years and it shows the sacrifices I’ve had to make have paid off.

“I’m really looking forward to represent GB and hope we can produce good results and show off the talent in Britain.

Cameron admitted he was initially shocked by his call-up.

“This has been a goal since I first got into the Scotland team aged nine,” he said. “I knew I had to work hard in order to be noticed by GB, so to actually make the team, although a complete honour, still feels surreal.