Lightning fast, highly experienced forward Martin Latal is the latest addition to Fife Flyers’ roster for the 2024-25 season - and he needed next to no time to be persuaded to jump back into British hockey.

The former Sheffield Steelers player agreed a deal with coach Tom Coolen almost straight after speaking to him to become the fourth singing announcement of the summer recess. Latal, 36, joins netminder Shane Owen, and forwards Lucas Chiodo and Michael Cichy in Kirkcaldy later this year.

Latal returns to UK ice hockey after a season with Cracovia Krakow in Poland where he averaged almost one point per game - 31 points in 32 games - a ratio be also delivered in his first season with Sheffield. He spent two seasons with Aaron Fox’s side, icing in more than 100 games between 2021 and 2023.

Latál signed on the back of a chat with Coolen.

Martin Latal is the latest new import to be unveiled by Fife Flyers (Pic: Dean Woolley)

He said: “We had a very good interview with the coach, and right after it I made up my mind - it was very fast. I am looking forward to our co-operation and I believe in the coach that the team will be even better than last year and we will play good hockey.”

Latala brings a wealth of experience to the team. He played most of it in native Czechnia, most recently in Litvinov, but spent over five seasons in Mladá Boleslav where his father was part of the management team.He spent the next two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Prince Edward Island Rockets - where he played alongside future Flyer, Dylan Quaile - before starting his pro career in 2008 with Sparta Praha where he went on to play in 645 Extraliga games scoring 63 goals and 109 assists. During that time he also made appearances in the Champions Hockey League and the Spengler Cup.

In 2021 he joined Steelers where he stayed for two seasons before moving on to Polish outfit, Cracovia Krakow where he put up 31 points in 32 games before making a January move to the Ligue Magnus to finish the term with Grenoble. Latal will be the Czechia native to play for Flyers, following in the skate trails of players including Frantisek Bakrlik, Michal Gutwald, and David Turon.

His speed and goalscoring skills are two qualities Coolen is looking to tap into next season.