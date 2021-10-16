Third straight league defeat heaps more pressure on struggling Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers’ worryingly poor start to the season continued with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester Storm in Altrincham tonight.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 9:08 pm

A second period collapse saw them log their third defeat in three starts to the new league campaign – and they were also shut out for a second time.

They are now bottom of the league - and while it is still very early in the campaign, there is clear concern among fans over the team’s poor performances so far with just a handful of goals scored, and alarm bells ringing over its lack of competitiveness.

So far, Flyers have been shut out 2-0 at Coventry and shot down 5-1 at Cardiff, and those results were mirrored in a equally poor Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Curtis Hamilton opens the scoring for Manchester Storm against Fife Flyers

Read More

Read More
Fife Flyers: We have to come ready to work - Shane Owen

Flyers lost the opening period in Altrincham 1-0 with a sixth minute goal from Curtis Hamilton separating the sides.

Period two, however, saw the floodgates open.

Adam Brady made it 2-0 in the 24th minute and then, just minutes later, Finlay Ulrick mad it 3-0 before netminder Shane Owen saved Tyson Fawcett’s penalty shot.

Flyers were handed a powerplay at 30:58 when defenceman Linden Springer sat out a slashing minor, but conceded a short-handed goal to Jared Vanwarmer for 4-0.

Storm added a fifth goal in the 50th minute – their second shot-handed counter of the night, Tyson Fawcett finding the net from close range

Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday for the return game against Storm.

The game has a 6:00pm face-off.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Fife FlyersAltrinchamCardiff