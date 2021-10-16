Third straight league defeat heaps more pressure on struggling Fife Flyers
Fife Flyers’ worryingly poor start to the season continued with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester Storm in Altrincham tonight.
A second period collapse saw them log their third defeat in three starts to the new league campaign – and they were also shut out for a second time.
They are now bottom of the league - and while it is still very early in the campaign, there is clear concern among fans over the team’s poor performances so far with just a handful of goals scored, and alarm bells ringing over its lack of competitiveness.
So far, Flyers have been shut out 2-0 at Coventry and shot down 5-1 at Cardiff, and those results were mirrored in a equally poor Challenge Cup.
Flyers lost the opening period in Altrincham 1-0 with a sixth minute goal from Curtis Hamilton separating the sides.
Period two, however, saw the floodgates open.
Adam Brady made it 2-0 in the 24th minute and then, just minutes later, Finlay Ulrick mad it 3-0 before netminder Shane Owen saved Tyson Fawcett’s penalty shot.
Flyers were handed a powerplay at 30:58 when defenceman Linden Springer sat out a slashing minor, but conceded a short-handed goal to Jared Vanwarmer for 4-0.
Storm added a fifth goal in the 50th minute – their second shot-handed counter of the night, Tyson Fawcett finding the net from close range
Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday for the return game against Storm.
The game has a 6:00pm face-off.