Fife Flyers: We have to come ready to work - Shane Owen

The goaltender, who has been a star man for Flyers in their outings so far, believes the side are heading in the right direction and there is an excellent group of enthusiastic players at Rosslyn Street.

They were searching for the right formula and hoped to find it soon – but he said they had to put the effort in to make it happen.

Shane Owen (Pic: Steve Gunn)

“We’ll be going over the game tape, looking at the things we did well and trying to build on that through the week. You’ve got to try and keep building every single day. You’ve got to come to work and be ready to put the hard hat on.”

Hard work would hopefully feed some luck as well for Flyers, said Owen, adding that he is looking forward hopefully to playing against Manchester this weekend in what is sure to be a tough test.

“We have to put everything behind us,” he added. “Those games that have happened are over and done with, and there’s nothing we can do about them – we got one point although we wanted two.

"When you go on a slide like that and you’re not scoring goals and not winning games, or if you’re a goalie, you’re letting in goals you don’t want to let in, confidence can a big factor. It’s all about having that confidence and swagger to form up.”

Back-up goaltender Andrew Little was given some weekend game-time at Owen’s expense in Belfast and the first choice keeper thought his colleague made some exceptionally good saves.

