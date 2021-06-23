Alex Samuel is school's captain fantastic

The young Scots were handed a tough opening tie against Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park, going down 7-38.

The Irish won all three games in last year’s championship before it was postponed and are reigning champions following their 2019 grand slam success.

It was a tough ask for Samuel and his side but they battled well, it taking until the second half for Ireland to really kick clear.

Alex, who plays in the second row, is a former pupil of both St Leonards and Madras College, learning the sport at school, with the Madrascals and also the SLM Blues, a youth rugby partnership between St Leonards school, Madras Rugby Club, and Madras college.

Former Scotland rugby international, SLM Blues and St Leonards School sports coach, Andrew Turnbull, said: “We are delighted to see Alex’s rugby career progressing. I know that for Alex, and his coaches through Madrascals, Madras RFC and the SLM Blues, captaining the Scotland U20 squad signifies an immense achievement.

"We are proud to have played a part in fostering his love of the game.”

Madras Rugby coach Edward Dunstan added that when the announcement was made that Alex was to captain the Scotland u20 team, the whole of Madras was proud of the achievement.