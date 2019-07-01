Fife Flyers’ Challenge Cup group revealed

Fife Flyers will go head to head with their Scottish rivals AND the league champs in this season’s Challenge Cup.

The Kirkcaldy club has been placed in Group A for the round robin section along with Glasgow Clan, Dundee Stars and Belfast Giants.

They will play home and away with the top three going on to the knockout stages.

The format was revealed this week following the recent meeting to finalise the fixture lists for the 2019-20 season which gets underway in September.

There are three groups in total with Group B comprising Cardiff Devils, Coventry Blaze, Guildford Flames and in Group C Manchester Storm, Nottingham Panthers, and Sheffield Steelers with the top two in each qualifying.

That leaves one knockout berth up for grabs.

The teams finishing third in Groups B and C will play a one-off game to secure that place.

The final will take place in Cardiff on March 8, 2020