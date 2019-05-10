Fife Flyers’ promising young player moves south

Promising Fife ice hockey player Caly Robertson is packing up his kit bag and heading south for the 2019-2020 season.

The young forward has signed with MK Lightning, who have dropped into the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) after one season in the Elite League.

Caly, the son of former Flyers’ captain Iain Robertson, was part of Flyers’ 2018-019 roster but saw little ice time after moving back to his home town team following a rookie season with Edinburgh Capitals.

He played junior hockey in Kirkcaldy and iced with Kirkcaldy Kestrels in the SNL before making the jump into the top flight.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity to play in this new league and seems to be a great fit for me and where I’m at in my career.

“I’ve chosen MK because I’ve heard nothing but good things about the organisation and coach, and I’m definitely looking forward to playing in front of the barmy army - they’ve been incredible the times I’ve experienced playing in MK!”

Head Coach Lewis Clifford said Caly’s immense promise would be a huge asset for the MK Lightning.

“Caly has a whole load of raw talent and huge potential. I’ve seen him play for GB U18s in their televised games a year ago, and I was lucky enough to see him play in the England v Scotland game at the conference tournament over the May bank holiday weekend - all national bias aside, he was one of the best players on the ice for either team.

“He brings the experience of training and playing with Elite League team in Fife and Edinburgh and that will hold him in good stead to play a much larger role on our team where we’ll give him the opportunity to use his skills and abilities in a variety of situations.

“In the past we have had a great deal of success in signing talented young Scottish players, and I am pleased to have signed Caly to hopefully continue that pattern of success.”

Robertson is the second British player to leave Fife this summer – defenceman Craig Moore has joined rivals Glasgow Clan.