Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership take on the Edinburgh Marathon Festival in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation
The team of 8 staff members along with junior family members, will have a representative competing in each event at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend, from the kids Kilometre to the full Edinburgh Marathon.
A vote was put to the wider team and MNDF was selected as the charity of choice. Motor Neurone Disease affects more than 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time, with 6 people diagnosed every day. A person’s lifetime risk of developing MND is up to 1 in 300. MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.
The Foundation is committed to helping improve the lives of those affected by Motor Neuron Disease, by funding, guiding and enabling the most efficient research to catalyse a cure.
Please donate if you can. Every contribution helps!
The list of event and participants are noted below;
Marathon - Chris Campbell
Marathon Relay - Darryl Mitchell, Declan Boyle, Katie Caine, Simone Herd
Half Marathon - Andrew Smith
10k - Owen Morgan, Laura Caldicott
5k - Simone Herd, Katie Caine
Junior 5k - Callum Berry, Rhys Berry
Junior 2k - Emily Herd
Junior 1.5k - Evan Loan
Junior Kilometre - Jude Loan
www.justgiving.com/page/fhscp