Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership take on the Edinburgh Marathon Festival in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

The Social Work Contracts and Quality Assurance Team within Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership will take on the Edinburgh Marathon Festival in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of 8 staff members along with junior family members, will have a representative competing in each event at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend, from the kids Kilometre to the full Edinburgh Marathon.

A vote was put to the wider team and MNDF was selected as the charity of choice. Motor Neurone Disease affects more than 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time, with 6 people diagnosed every day. A person’s lifetime risk of developing MND is up to 1 in 300. MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation is committed to helping improve the lives of those affected by Motor Neuron Disease, by funding, guiding and enabling the most efficient research to catalyse a cure.

Fife Health and Social Care Team

Please donate if you can. Every contribution helps!

The list of event and participants are noted below;

Marathon - Chris Campbell

Marathon Relay - Darryl Mitchell, Declan Boyle, Katie Caine, Simone Herd

Half Marathon - Andrew Smith

10k - Owen Morgan, Laura Caldicott

5k - Simone Herd, Katie Caine

Junior 5k - Callum Berry, Rhys Berry

Junior 2k - Emily Herd

Junior 1.5k - Evan Loan

Junior Kilometre - Jude Loan

www.justgiving.com/page/fhscp