John McGlynn: Discussing Raith Rovers exit would 'open up a can of worms'

The 60-year-old was speaking as he was officially unveiled as the manager of League One side Falkirk after he and his assistant Paul Smith left Stark’s Park last week after both had turned down the offer of a new contract.

Speaking at a press conference, McGlynn said it was difficult to talk about why he left the Kirkcaldy club, but admitted he had been tempted to stay.

“Of course, yeah [I was tempted], but it didn’t work out that way,” he said, “it is what it is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn at Falkirk Stadium (Pic: Alan Harvey/SNS)

"The squad there is very capable and myself and Paul had two very good seasons there.

"It’s not worked out that way but it is what it is.

“I am not really wanting to answer what you guys are digging into as you are aware by now.

“I’ve been at Raith Rovers a long time and I want to leave amicably and without any sort of mudslinging branded about.

“We were made an offer, which for me wasn’t the right offer.

"If I started talking about it more it could open up a can of worms so I don’t want to go there.

“We left on good terms and I put a statement out that said that.

"I stand by what was said in that.”

Asked if he thought he had take Raith as far as he could, McGlynn said: “It’s a difficult one.

"I wouldn’t say it was necessarily that reason, but now I am looking forward and not back.

“It’s an exciting job isn’t it? Falkirk are a big, big club and everyone knows that if you can get it right here, the potential is massive.

“You have got to have belief in yourself and I have been over the course and distance a couple of times in this division.

"I’ve won this league a couple of times.

"I know all the players in this league. I know all of the teams in this league.

“It is a fresh start and I am happy to be here.

"We are up for the challenge of turning around this football club.”

He added: "That’s where I am at the moment.