Kingdom Boxing Club star Kane Watts is celebrating Golden Gloves win
At Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell, Watts beat defending champion Yehor Tsoma from Edinburgh’s Lochend Boxing Club on a unanimous points decision on Saturday after three rounds in the semi-final.
The Kingdom kid also excelled in Sunday’s three-round final against Ben Graham of Doghouse Boxing Gym in Throsk, Stirlingshire.
Watts’ southpaw stance and fast hand speed was just too sharp, as the Kirkcaldy lad came out on top in most of the exchanges which was reflected in the scoring as he won on a majority decision.
Watts, who is former England Boxing National 2022
Schoolboy champion and current National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) junior champion, will next compete at next month’s Caledonia Boxcup in Grangemouth and hopes to represent Scotland at May’s 3 Nations Championships.