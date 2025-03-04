Kingdom Boxing Club star Kane Watts is celebrating Golden Gloves win

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST
Kane Watts and his final opponent Ben GrahamKane Watts and his final opponent Ben Graham
Kirkcaldy’s Kingdom Boxing Club is this week celebrating after 15-year-old 60kg ace Kane Watts was crowned undisputed best boxer for his age and weight at the Boxing Scotland Golden Gloves Open Championships.

At Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell, Watts beat defending champion Yehor Tsoma from Edinburgh’s Lochend Boxing Club on a unanimous points decision on Saturday after three rounds in the semi-final.

The Kingdom kid also excelled in Sunday’s three-round final against Ben Graham of Doghouse Boxing Gym in Throsk, Stirlingshire.

Watts’ southpaw stance and fast hand speed was just too sharp, as the Kirkcaldy lad came out on top in most of the exchanges which was reflected in the scoring as he won on a majority decision.

Kane Watts with his Kingdom Boxing Club coachesKane Watts with his Kingdom Boxing Club coaches
Watts, who is former England Boxing National 2022

Schoolboy champion and current National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) junior champion, will next compete at next month’s Caledonia Boxcup in Grangemouth and hopes to represent Scotland at May’s 3 Nations Championships.

