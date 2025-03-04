Kingdom Boxing Club star Kane Watts is celebrating Golden Gloves win

Kane Watts and his final opponent Ben Graham

Kirkcaldy’s Kingdom Boxing Club is this week celebrating after 15-year-old 60kg ace Kane Watts was crowned undisputed best boxer for his age and weight at the Boxing Scotland Golden Gloves Open Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell, Watts beat defending champion Yehor Tsoma from Edinburgh’s Lochend Boxing Club on a unanimous points decision on Saturday after three rounds in the semi-final.

The Kingdom kid also excelled in Sunday’s three-round final against Ben Graham of Doghouse Boxing Gym in Throsk, Stirlingshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watts’ southpaw stance and fast hand speed was just too sharp, as the Kirkcaldy lad came out on top in most of the exchanges which was reflected in the scoring as he won on a majority decision.

Kane Watts with his Kingdom Boxing Club coaches

Watts, who is former England Boxing National 2022

Schoolboy champion and current National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) junior champion, will next compete at next month’s Caledonia Boxcup in Grangemouth and hopes to represent Scotland at May’s 3 Nations Championships.