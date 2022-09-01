Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival hailed a success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The running festival saw races take place over two days. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The event took place over the weekend, starting with a 10km trail race through Raith Estate on Saturday.

Eighty-eight runners took part with Stephen Horrocks-Birss (Fife AC) crossing the line first in 44:49, followed by Jakub Marszalek in second and Robert O’Neill (Dunfermline Cycle Club) third. The first female to complete the course was Vikki Laing in 59:14, 18th overall.

Then on Sunday it was time for the half marathon. Around 700 runners took part in the run around the town with the public turning out on the streets to show their support and cheer them on.

Half marathon winner Ryan Lafferty from Kirkcaldy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Lafferty (Fife AC) led from start to finish, crossing the line to take the honours in 1:13:49. Second place was Jake Letson (Inverclyde AC) and third went to Russell Hall (Fife AC). The first female was Rhona Van Rensburg (Fife AC) in 1:27:50, finishing 28th overall.

Organisers set up an event village with a number of stalls in Beveridge Park on Sunday, and there was also the chance for families to get involved in a fun run around the park.

The first three home in the fun run were Gabriel McEwan, Gene Gellatly and Jonah Mars.

Organisers of the weekend's events have hailed the festival a success. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

In a post on Facebook event organisers said: “The whole of the KPRF committee would like to give our utmost thanks to the many many people that helped to make the event such a success.

“We said it after the first event but this really is Kirkcaldy's race, it belongs to us all... and it shows what a community can do when we all pull in the same direction.