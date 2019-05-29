New basketball event pulls teams into Kirkcaldy

The Filipino community of Scotland hosted their first basketball tournament in Kirkcaldy earlier this month.

The tournament, held at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, was organised over a three-month period by members of the Kirkcaldy Knights team – in order to bring together predominantly Filipino teams from around Scotland to play the sport they are most passionate about.

The Knights were joined by Edinburgh Avengers, Glasgow Knights and Perthshire in a mini-league tournament over eight hours .

Avengers emerged triumphant after sweeping all three of their fixtures with Kirkcaldy finishing third.

This was, largely, an over 40s tournament, with the exception of up to two younger players per team.

The event was sponsored by Martin & Co. lettings, and Saladmaster franchisee, Bong Santos.

Knights team member, Richard Capuyan, who stays in Kirkcaldy, said he was proud to bring the game he loves to town for the first time.

Although the team and a wider league based in the town has been running for several years, there has not previously been a drive to organise such a tournament outside a big city.

However, with over 50 spectators in attendance, this was event was deemed a success by the organisers.

“Usually there is not much activity in Kirkcaldy,” said Capuyan,

“We know everyone on the other teams quite well, but usually we have to organise our games with them in Edinburgh.

“I and the rest of the organising committee were very proud to host this type of event in Kirkcaldy and it was great success. Everyone enjoyed the games and loved the venue.”

He also said Kirkcaldy will play host to more basketball events and aims to organise another tournament with more teams participating by September.

The Knights team included: Richard Capuyan, Laurence Baltazar, Dennis Mercader and Ric Lacson

Results: Kirkcaldy Knights 47, Edinburgh Avengers 54; Glasgow Knights 38, Perthshire 25; Glasgow 42, Edinburgh 49; Knights 36, Perth 25; Edinburgh 36, Perth 14; Knights 47, Glasgow 63; Edinburgh 52, Glasgow 34.