£9000 funding to help Fife bowling club prepare for full re-opening

Levenmouth area committee has agreed to put £9,150 from the area’s local community planning anti-poverty budget towards refurbishment of the toilets at Kennoway Bowling Club in preparation for its full reopening.

A huge amount of work has already been carried out during the pandemic to improve the club as a community use space, and plans are in place to expand that over the coming years.

The cash will pay for a renewal of all toilets, cubicles and flooring, while electrical and heating infrastructure will be replaced.

Kennoway Bowling Club

Councillor Ken Caldwell, committee convener, said: “Kennoway Bowling Club has successfully run for many decades.

“Refurbishing its facilities ensures its is a resource available to the whole community.”

David Paterson, community manager, added that the work is the culmination of recent investment in the club which has consisted of a top to bottom redecoration, and the renewal of kitchen facilities.

“Much of the work carried out to date has been through the efforts and skills of the members volunteering their time,” he said.

“The installation of new toilet facilities – a piece of work which will also require the upgrading of the electrical and heating infrastructure in this part of the building - requires the combined skills of several trades.”

The club, which has seen its income fall by around 70% in the last two years, has 233 members, but councillors heard that management committee members are “clear in their commitment” to ensuring the facility is seen as a community resource rather than exclusive.

