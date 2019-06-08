Queen honours Richard Brickley with OBE

One of Fife’s most respected sports administrators has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Richard Brickley was made an OBE for his services to disability sport.

He is president of Disability Sport Fife, and has given a lifetime of services to promoting opportunities for athletes in the Kingdom.

Mr Brickley, from Cupar, was previously awarded an MBE.

You may also be interested in:

£6000 ‘redp tape’ bill for Kirkcaldy town centre flats

Raith Rovers chairman on the way ahead

Hollywood stars visit Fife restaurant

His name is synonymous with Fife Institute – now Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes – where he was a senior member of staff from 1975 to his retiral in 2006.

His current role within Disability Sport Fife has seen him continue to play a lead role in encouraging many Fifers to take up a wide range of sports, and support them to attain the highest levels of success.

He has worked closely with Fife Council, and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, and with a huge range of sports clubs to nurture a huge number of Paralympian athletes as well as opening doors to many to get involved in sport.

His award was warmly welcomed by Scottish Disability Sport who tweeted: “Many congratulations to Richard Brickley on his OBE for services to disability sport in the #Birthday2020 #UKHonours list. Richard has made significant contributions for decades to disability sport internationally, within the home nations, nationally and locally with DSF.”