World record breaking athlete launches 2025 Kirkcaldy & Central Fife sports awards

Nominations for Kirkcaldy and Central Fife sports awards are set to open - and the countdown got the perfect launch with the backing of a world record gold medallist.

Ben Sandilands triumphed at the Paralympics T20 1500m final in a stunning record time in Paris earlier this year.

And the 21-year old runner is also a former winner at Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council‘s annual awards which are now in their 15th year - he won the disability award just last year.

He helped to launch the search for the next winners, and the nominations process is now open across a range of categories.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes. The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

Categories cover juniors, youths and seniors, both teams and individuals, as well as disability sport plus an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

Ben is one of a host of outstanding sportsmen and women who have been honoured at the annual ceremony.

HIs success in athletics has taken him to major events such as the world championships, but he is still a familiar figure on the local circuit and the weekly park runs in Kirkcaldy.

With a world record in Paris under his belt, he has the world championships on the horizon - that could take him to India, New Zealand or Columbia depending on where they are held - and closer to home, the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His success on the global scene adds further kudos to the awards in Kirkcaldy which celebrate everything from local champions to people and teams with world titles across a huge range of sports.

For 2024, the organisers want to hear from sports which have been under-represented in recent years to ensure no-one’s achievements are going under the radar.

There are categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals - as well sections for disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award to recognise the time, commitment and knowledge so many individuals put in to giving so many a chance to pursue their sporting dreams.

Nominations in all categories can be made now at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ - the closing date is January 12.

A team of judges will then meet to pick a shortlist for each category with all nominees invited to the 2024 awards ceremony on March 13 at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.

George Macdonald, chair of the sports council, said: “Over the years since we held our first awards ceremony in 2008, we have witnessed the astonishing commitment and dedication of the athletes that exist within our communities, right on our doorsteps. We've seen our athletes compete in local, national, European and world events and have seen them come home to our homely streets as champions in their sport.

“In this our 15th year of our awards ceremonies, I look forward to seeing the usual high calibre nominations coming in from the many clubs and sports in our area. It never ceases to amaze me, the variety of sports that exist in our area and the calibre of our athletes.”