Kingorn rugby star in Scotland team for Italy
Scotland U20 Head Coach Sean Lineen has named Kinghorn’s Thomas Glendinning in his team for tomorrow’s clash with Italy.
The former Kirkcaldy player has been picked to play in the U20s Six Nations meeting at Cardiff Arms Park which will be broadcast live on S4C Clic and YouTube.
Kick off is at 2pm.
The inside centre who now plays for Glasgow Hawks was an unused replacement for the two matches so far – losses to Ireland and England.
Glendinning will partner Scott King of Heriot’s.
Lineen said: “There were some really good periods of play last week against England, and we played with a lot of heart and passion.
“Upfront a number of players impressed us and have earned their starting positions this week.
"In a tournament with such a short turnaround time it’s important we use our whole squad so there are a few changes in the backs where players get the opportunity for game time.
“Italy ran France close last weekend, and we know they will be a tough outfit.
"The team know they will need to convert the pressure that we’re applying into points if we are to earn the win.”
The full team is; Elliot Gourlay (Sale Sharks), Adam Scott (GHA), Thomas Glendinning (Glasgow Hawks), Scott King (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), Finlay Callaghan (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Scott (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), Murray Redpath (Newcastle University), Cole Lamberton (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Drummond (Ayrshire Bulls), George Breese (Stirling Wolves), Max Williamson (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), Alex Samuel (Stirling County/ Glasgow Warriors), Archie Smeaton (Cambridge University), Ben Muncaster (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), Ollie Leatherbarrow (Exeter University).
Replacements; Patrick Harrison (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), Michael Jones (Boroughmuir Bears), Olly Frostick (Ealing Trailfinders), Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks), Rhys Tait (Southern Knights), Rory Jackson (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors), Euan Cunningham (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), Christian Townsend (Ayrshire Bulls), Michael Gray (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors), Ross McKnight (Stirling County), Alex Clayton (Bath University).