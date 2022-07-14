Fife rugby clubs’ £1000 boost as they gain ‘Star Club’ status

Kirkcaldy RFC and Glenrothes were named as the winners in the 2022 Royal Bank RugbyForce programme.

They faced competition from across the nation - over 100 were entries submitted to the judges.

The clubs will receive their prize money ahead of Royal Bank RugbyForce weekend with both hosting events on Saturday, August 6.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club

The milestone moment in the grassroots calendar typically consists of rugby clubs welcoming the local community through their doors and hosting a range of events, such as fun-filled taster training sessions for potential new players or volunteer DIY day.

By securing ‘Star Club’ status, Kirkcaldy RFC and Glenrothes RFC will also receive a visit from Scotland Internationals on RugbyForce Weekend, including players from either the women’s national XV, the men and women’s sevens teams or notable former legends.

Judith Cruickshank, managing director, Royal Bank of Scotland said: “We’re delighted to able to support grassroots rugby in Fife through our RugbyForce programme.

“We know how important the energy and enthusiasm of community club leaders is when it comes to running a successful rugby club and both Kirkcaldy RFC and Glenrothes RFC thoroughly deserve their prize."

She added: “Through our funding and mentoring, we hope to help empower clubs across Scotland to pursue their goals and achieve success on and off the pitch.

“Supporting local rugby in Scotland is our guiding principle through our sponsorship with Scottish Rugby.