The Rock the Rovers gig at Styx in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road will be raising cash for the Raith Rovers Foundation as well as other local good causes.

Now staging its 15th event, an afternoon and evening of local musical talent is on offer – with guests helping fundraise for charities while enjoying themselves.

With the gig just days away organisers are busy ensuring the final arrangements are in place before the doors open.

The line up and stage times have now been confirmed.

Rewind, sponsored by Styx Glenrothes, will open the fundraiser at 2pm.

The times will then run as follows: 3pm – The Buick 55s (sponsored by Fife’s Finest S. C); 4pm – Charles Wood and Albo (sponsored by James Coutts Driving School); 5pm – Dovv and Marrakesh (sponsored by Judy and George); 6pm – Aye Hobos (sponsored by Styx Kirkcaldy) and 7pm – State of Emergency (sponsored by L + M Plumbing and Heating).

Gavin Quinn, who has been organising the gigs since they started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005, is hoping people will turn out and show their support.

He said: “I’d ask folk to come along on the day to listen to some great music and support our charities as well as our local football club.

"Doors open at 1pm, pay at the door and folk can wear Raith colours.

"It’s always a good day out.

"There will also be a raffle and auction later in the day with all profit being given to charities and club.”

The local charities set to benefit include Paige’s Musical Butterflies, set up in memory of teenager Paige Dougall who passed away earlier this year from Ewing’s Sarcoma; Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC); Linton Lane Centre and the children and young people’s unit at Dunfermline's Queen Margaret Hospital.

Over the years, Rock the Rovers has donated thousands to the football team, as well as many other good causes and charities.