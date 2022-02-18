Big Country confirm gig at Kirkcaldy’s Windsor Hotel

The long-established group have confirmed a date at the Windsor Hotel on Saturday, April 9 headline as three-band bill.

The group - formed by the late Stuart Adamson and guitarist Bruce Watson in 1981 - are the biggest to date who have played the venue on Victoria Road.

Big Country will be supported by local bands Dovv and Voodoo Pilots.

Big Country, photographed for their 35th anniversary (Pic: Steve Gunn)

The gig comes one month before the chart-toppers appear on the bill at the Breakout Music Festival which takes place on the Esplanade.

The festival includes a host of renowned Scottish bands including Wet Wet Wet, The Skids and Goodbye Mr McKenzie.

Big Country enjoyed huge chart success in the 1980s, and reunited in 2007, led by Bruce and have continued to record and tour since then.

Tickets for the gig cost £25 and are expected to be sell very quickly.

