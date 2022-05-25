Breakout: Bands who missed out on Fife festival slots handed gig in Kirkcaldy

The groups won a Battle of the Bands competition to be part of the bill at Breakout On The Prom in Kirkcaldy which was due to run from Friday to Sunday.

But, last week, organisers pulled the plug because of low ticket sales.

Now the town’s Kings Live Lounge has stepped in to offer them free use of the Esplanade venue to play live on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passing Sages were due to be part of Breakout, and now have a gig at the Kings Live Lounge

Sharing the stage will be competition winners Passing Sages and Mosaics, with an opening set from Kellie Woods, and all proceeds will benefit NHS charities.

John Murray, chair of the Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy said: “ We were all so looking forward to the big festival, and quickly thought of a way to reach out to at least some of the local talent with a free offer of our venue.

“The Passing Sages have had great shows here before, and Mosaics will be launching their new single Can't See You Tonight.''