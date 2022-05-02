Bursary set up in memory of talented Fife musician open to new applications

John (Jack) Deas played, performed and coached the french horn and was involved in innumerable orchestral, operatic and choral performances as well as appearing as a soloist.

He helped and encouraged many young players and was a great supporter of all opportunities available for young musicians.

Following his death in 2019, his widow wishes to provide a memorial bursary in his name, to support young Fife brass musicians.

An award of £1500 is available to the successful applicant.

It is open to people under the age of 25 and can help to cover fees in fulltime mainstream college/university professional brass training, and attendance at specialist courses.

All applications will be considered by the trustees of Fife Festival of Music.

Applications to [email protected] by June 2022.