Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley set for acoustic gig at Fife venue

Steve Harley comes to Fife this week as part of his current tour.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:53 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:53 am

The Cockney Rebel frontman is performing an acoustic set at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Thursday (June 16).

The legendary singer-songwriter launched his album’Uncovered’ in February 2020 - and is delighted to be back on the road.

“We have real adventures on tour, “ he said.

Steve Harley

“I’ve seen the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun and dozens of wonderful galleries, museums and great cities, all on my down-time. I have a great life as a wandering minstrel!”

“Uncovered” includes a re-recording of Steve’s popular song “Love, Compared With You” with a newly composed third verse, plus eleven other songs he’s always wanted to perform.

His acoustic set will include songs from the new CD, plus a selection from the vast and eclectic Harley Songbook - Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Sebastian and the legendary Make Me Smile.

For ticket details please visit: https://www.onfife.com/

FifeGlenrothes