DJ Vanessa Motion puts mental health at centre of new Fife music festival

Kingdom FM’s Vanessa Motion has planned a music-led festival of mental health to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week. The popular DJ’s Mind Your Head festival will take place at Society nightclub between May 19 and 21.

It will see DJs performing across the weekend from a variety of different genres, and also includes a parents and tots rave on Sunday. Those attending can also be more hands-on with opportunities to attend workshops such as digital and vinyl DJing and a barbershop workshop.

There will also be an opportunity to get your picture taken with the 1980s iconic car, the DeLorean.

Kingdom FM breakfast presenter Vanessa Motion, who is also a qualified counsellor, hopes that her mental health music festival will help raise awareness.

Vanessa said: “There’s been so many people contacting me offering services and help for free. It’s phenomenal and it would be great if this was the beginning of more”.

The event will also raise funds for two key mental health charities, Andy’s Man Club and Wellbeing in Fife. Both groups will also be on hand to answer questions throughout the weekend.

However, as much as the weekend is about raising money, there is also hope that the weekend will help draw attention to the support out there.

Vanessa said: “Mental health is health, it's being human. It’s just as important as physical health and I guess it’s about normalising it and just reminding ourselves that it is what it is to be human. It shouldn’t be behind a veil and we'll go there and investigate it if and when we need to”.

Vanessa has been a continual advocate for the promotion of mental health services and aside from her career as a DJ both on radio and at Society, is also a counsellor.

She gained her qualifications from Fife College and said that she said she thinks the potential closure of the college’s counselling classes would be a loss.

She said: “I personally think that it would be a great loss, and a great loss to Fife. There’s such a wide impact that you’re not aware of initially”.