Easter celebration: Kirkcaldy Old Kirk: hosts East Fife Male Voice Choir concert
An Easter celebration and concert are just two events taking place in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk over the next fortnight.
On Easter Sunday (April 17), the church will be open for an Easter celebration at 12 noon.
A short praise service with Easter music led by Krys Sokolowski on the Old Kirk organ will be followed by refreshments and the opportunity for local children to paint and roll their Easter eggs outside.
The Easter Celebration will also be available via Zoom. Those wishing to join in this way are asked to contact the Kirk at [email protected] for the link.
The following weekend, on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 7.00pm, Kirkcaldy Old Kirk will host the return of the East Fife Male Voice Choir for its 62nd annual concert.
Guest musicians are leading Scots fiddle exponent Alastair Savage and Gregor Blamey on the piano.
The Old Kirk is delighted to see the boys back in full voice, in no small measure due to the efforts of their accompanist, Robin Bell, and conductor Marilyn Boulton. Over the long months of lockdown, the choir members were taught music theory and piano playing in virtual sessions.
And when singing together did become possible, the East Fife Male Voice Choir took the chance to rehearse outdoors in the stand of East Fife Football Club at Bayview!
Tickets for the concert cost £12.00 and can be obtained from the Old Kirk (email above or call 01592 265499); or the East Fife Male Voice Choir secretary at: [email protected]. Tickets can also be bought at the door on performance nights.