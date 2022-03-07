Exciting times for live music as more gigs announced at key venues

This was their debut show but they have enough material to release three albums, four singles and four videos so far.

Created in Kirkcaldy by Nathan Mitchell in 2020, he played eleven songs in his set but acoustically as he plays all instruments on the recordings.

He sdaid: “This was something I will never forget. It was an amazing experience made even better by the positive encouragement I received from the guys in Mt. Doubt.”

PG Ciarletta has a gig coming up at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline

Everything starts somewhere and after a nervous opening it was a triumphant live performance and memorable for the gathered few that invested in a ticket. His new single on Whanga Records is due this summer.

Soon we will hear from the Battle of the Bands competition at Styx Kirkcaldy with the first heat on March 27.

Exciting times for local live music and with Lights Out By Nine announcing their Homecoming show at Kings Live Lounge in Esplanade for March 25, this week revealed a special guest in harmonica genius Fraser Speirs joining them on stage.

Known for his live and recorded work with Paolo Nutini and Tam White he has jammed and performed with the greatest musicians of all time.

Guesting on albums by Rab Noakes, Lloyd Cole, Carole Kidd, Love & Money, Fish and Fairport Convention is only part of the story. He played with Solomon Burke and Etta James as well as his hero Muddy Waters.

From the Elbow Room Rosslyn Street with Hamish Imlach to the Hollywood Bowl he returns to Kirkcaldy a respected musician. With the eight-piece LOBN Fraser will exercise his funk and soul roots.

On March 19 PG Ciarletta plays his first headline show with a full band at PJ Molloys Dunfermline.

Joining him will be Connor Whyte on lead guitar, Kieran Forbes on bass guitar and Michael Adamson on Drums with plenty material to draw from.

His fifth single 27 was featured across the radio wavebands and was even used as backing on Match Of The Day on the BBC. Bonnie Toun had great local support and was BBC Radio Scotland Afternoon Show Record of the Week and The Sesh single was No 1 in the UK Alternative chart. It should be a good night with Mosaics and Cameron Ledwidge opening for Phil on that famous old stage. PG at PJs has a certain ring to it.

