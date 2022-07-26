Fife Cabaret Festival kicks off this weekend

Fifers will be able to enjoy a variety of acts during the four shows at the Kings. Pic: Lewis Milne

Organisers of the four day event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade, are excited to be giving Fifers the opporuntiy to experience all things cabaret on their doorstep.

The programme of four live cabaret shows offers people the chance to see something a little different, and something more akin to what you would expect to see at the Fringe rather than in Kirkcaldy.

Events lined up for the festival include Fresh Faces of the Festival – a show for those who haven't performed on the local stage before – and The Comedy of Cabaret – a full show line up concentrating on the funnier side of performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cabaret festival will run from July 28-30. Pic: Lewis Milne

With Darling Clementine’s Tea Dance Cabaret, audiences can enjoy a Saturday afternoon of delight from the more kitch cupcake side of cabaret. It’s a modern twist on the classical side of cabaret.

The Big Show to be held on the Saturday evening will see a grand celebration of top tier cabaret from Contrived Cabaret, featuring artists who have been the foundation of cabaret on which the entire festival is based on.

On Sunday, workshops are set to take place offering people the chance to try out what they've seen during the performances the previous days.

The festival is the brainchild of Amby Stanyer-Hunter and comes after the success of the regular Contrived Cbaret nights held at the Kings.

Plans had initially been in place to stage the event in 2020 before the pandemic put a stop to them.It is hoped people will turn out and show their support for the festival, taking the opportunity to discover what cabaret is all about.

With over 50 acts performing, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

All the shows during the course of the festival are for over 18s only.