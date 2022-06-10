Fife gallery hosts its own Jack Vettriano exhibition in artist's home town

Affordable Arts, based at 194 High Street, Lower Methil, will host its exhibition from June 17 to October 23, mirroring the dates of the exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

On display at Affordable Arts will be a large selection of signed, limited-edition prints, including rare and sold out editions.

It will also be displaying a small selection of artist and studio proofs, and a large selection of framed older, open edition prints, as well as five original unseen Jack Hoggan paintings.

One of Jack Vettriano's paintings done under his birth name of Jack Hoggan, which will be on display at Affordable Arts.

Jack Hoggan is Vettriano’s birth name. He changed his name to Vettriano – his mother's maiden name – when he became a full-time artist.

Ryan McPhee, who opened Affordable Arts in April of last year, believes it is fitting to have a Vettriano exhibition in Methil.

Ryan said: “It's a great opportunity to see some of his work, and to see his paintings from his early years as Jack Hoggan. The previously unseen pieces from before he became famous are really worth viewing.”

The exhibition at Affordable Art will open on June 17.

The exhibition at Affordable Arts, Lower Methil, from June 17 to October 23, will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, with viewings outwith these hours available by appointment. Entry is free.