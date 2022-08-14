Fife musician Davey Horne returns with new single and festival date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davey Horne has shared stages with the likes of Miles Kane and Paolo Nutini, and was invited to tour the UK, US and Europe by American singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins.

In 2020 he released his self-titled debut album, but everything was put on hold by the pandemic, and his wife Natalie’s diagnosis of breast cancer.

Two years on she has made an inspiring recovery, and Davey launches his AA-sided single “Welcome to the Future” and “Diego & Maria” today (August 15).

He said: “In life we have our ups and downs and in the last few years I’ve had plenty.

“This song is all about trying to take my mind somewhere else - take the listener and me to a whole other world.

“I make references to myself in the song but really it is about living life right now and what the future holds. The last lyric ‘the people you love will always come back and grab you when you feel the strain, oh how I want you anyway’. Life can be strenuous but I love being alive.”

Davey found therapy in music during the past two years and began to build a catalogue of new songs.

He is now looking to the future with plans to begin performing once again.

His new single was recorded at Tpot Studios in Perthshire, and mastered by Pete Maher (U2, Echo & The Bunnymen)