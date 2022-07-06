Fife student performs at major music festival in Germany

Eve Davidson, from Dalgety Bay, performed in front of a crowd of thousands at the well-known Immecke Festival near Cologne.

Eve is studying BA Commercial Music at University of the West of Scotland.

The opportunity arose through EuroGig – an initiative which gives students from the university’s music courses the opportunity to play abroad, and emerging European artists the chance to perform in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve Davidson (Pic: Chelsea)

Eve said: “It was an amazing experience. I never thought I’d get to go abroad and meet so many amazing people, share my music with them and see an amazing country through my music and university.”