Fife venue host Liz Jones & Broken Windows as part of Scotland on Tour initiative

The gig, at Crail Community Hall, will be on Saturday, September 3.

Fronted by the charismatic and dynamic Liz Jones, a gripping vocalist who has been compared to the likes of Janis Joplin and Norah Jones, this band will showcase their unique and gutsy rootsy bluesy jazzy roots rock on the East Neuk stage.

Audiences can look forward to blistering guitar, sparkling percussion and classy, smoky vocals.

Liz Jones & Broken Windows will play Crail Community Hall on Saturday, September 3, as part of the Scotland on Tour initiative.

The six-piece band includes drums and bass, with veteran Blues’N’Trouble axeman John Bruce on guitar, along with rising keys maestro Jamie Hamilton and percussionist Suzy Cargill.

Liz said: "We're really looking forward to playing at Crail Community Hall. It's a pleasure to bring our original music to Crail for the first time, so thank you for the invite!

“Getting Broken Windows back out on the road started with fantastic shows in Aberdeen and Bathgate this summer so we're fired up and ready."

Crail Community Hall will host a number of gigs between now and early next year.

Scotland on Tour is taking place over a period of 12 months between until April 2023.

The remaining concerts taking place at Crail Community Hall are Elaine Lennon – The Homebird Sessions on Saturday, October 1; Elsa Jean McTaggart – Eva Cassidy: The Story on Saturday, October 22; Dean Owens and the Sinners on Saturday, November 12; Tommy Smith on Sunday, November 13; Opera Alba on Saturday, November 26; and Karen Marshalsay on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Dennis Gowans, Events Manager at Crail Community Hall, said: “We have been very fortunate to be selected as a venue for Scotland on Tour and are very proud to assist artists to play in front of live audiences again.

“This is a great opportunity for Crail to experience some fantastic talent that wouldn’t normally find their way to the East Neuk of Fife.

Liz Jones is delighted to get the chance to go out on tour and play venues like Crail Community Hall.

“We hope that people in the East Neuk and the surrounding communities, as well as visitors to the area, will be enticed to join us for these special performances.”

Scotland on Tour is supporting the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.

More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and focuses on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.

The year-long Scotland on Tour bill includes both emerging and established artists with genre-spanning acts appearing across the breadth and width of the country, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.