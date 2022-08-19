Scottish singer and TEDx speaker Elaine Lennon unveils gig at Fife venue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ana ward winning Scottish singer-songwriter and TEDx speaker is coming to a Fife venue.

Elaine Lennon will take to the stage with The Homebird Sessions Tour at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour on Thursday, September 29 as part of her upcoming Scottish tour.

It’s another coup for the venue which has hosted big names such as Chris Difford, Rab Noakes and James Grant.

Elaine Lennon (Pic: Kris Kesiak)

Elaine created the online version of The Homebird Sessions at the start of the lockdown in 2020.

Following its success, the show is now touring for live audiences across the country.

At the Woodside, Elaine will be joined by musical friend Jesse Terry for a relaxed and welcoming evening where audiences can enjoy the artists performing acoustic versions of their songs, hearing the stories that inspired them and tales from their respective musical journeys.

There will also be an interactive Q&A, and a showcase artist performance from an up-and-coming songwriter.

Elaine said: “I’m delighted to be taking The Homebird Sessions on the road. I’m excited to welcome along Jesse Terry for this special evening and we can’t wait to connect with the audience in Aberdour and make some wonderful memories.”

Since committing to pursuing her passion for creating music in 2018, Elaine has become one of Scotland’s fastest rising stars, winning comparisons to the likes of Lori McKenna, Annie Lennox, Nina Simone, and Adele.

Her songs have received airplay on radio stations across the country.

The tour coincides with the release of a specially recorded duet cover with Boo Hewerdine of What A Wonderful World, a favourite song for both artists.

The track is a stripped-back duet with Boo on guitar. It was originally performed by both artists at the October 2021 Homebird Sessions Show as their choice of collaborative track.

Jesse Terry is a singer/songwriter who resides in the coastal village of Stonington, Connecticut.

His music reflects an amalgam of influences, from Nashville to Laurel Canyon.

Terry’s songs can also be heard on many top TV shows including ‘When We Wander’ which recently appeared in Season 4 of the Netflix Show ‘Virgin River’.