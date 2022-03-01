Fife's community orchestra prepares for Spring concert in Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society, Fife’s community orchestra, is preparing for its spring concert in the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy this month.
The performance is taking place on Sunday, March 20 at 3.00pm.
The concert will feature music which was being prepared for a performance in March 2020 which had to cancelled due to the pandemic.
The programme includes Arturo Marquez’s Danzon no. 2 - perhaps unfamiliar by name but known to many by its lively and happy sounds, Dances from Benjamin Britten’s Gloriana, string music by Walton from Henry V, a windband performance of The Duke of Cambridge’s March by Malcolm Arnold and two movements of Mozart’s 3rd horn concerto to be played on tenor horn by Sam Duzinkewycz.
There will also be the first performance of Concerto for Orchestra by John Gourlay written for the orchestra.
Tickets are priced £9 Adults and £4 Child/Student and are available from orchestra members or via the website kirkcaldyorchestralsociety.org Tickets will not be on sale at the door.