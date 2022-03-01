The performance is taking place on Sunday, March 20 at 3.00pm.

The concert will feature music which was being prepared for a performance in March 2020 which had to cancelled due to the pandemic.

The programme includes Arturo Marquez’s Danzon no. 2 - perhaps unfamiliar by name but known to many by its lively and happy sounds, Dances from Benjamin Britten’s Gloriana, string music by Walton from Henry V, a windband performance of The Duke of Cambridge’s March by Malcolm Arnold and two movements of Mozart’s 3rd horn concerto to be played on tenor horn by Sam Duzinkewycz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society, Fife’s community orchestra, is preparing for its spring concert in the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy this month.

There will also be the first performance of Concerto for Orchestra by John Gourlay written for the orchestra.

Tickets are priced £9 Adults and £4 Child/Student and are available from orchestra members or via the website kirkcaldyorchestralsociety.org Tickets will not be on sale at the door.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.