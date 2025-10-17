Homecoming gig for David Grubb as he returns to Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

Fife musician David Grubb makes a welcome return to the Kingdom with a gig at the Kings Theatre - at the second attempt.

The renowned musician, string-arranger and composer from East Wemyss is on stage at the Esplanade venue on Friday (October 24) as part of my Scottish tour this month.

He was due to play there this time last year, but the venue;’s closure to do some key work meant his gig went ahead at the Old Kirk.

David will be joined by his quartet of fiddle, clarinet, piano, double bass to perform music that drifts between folk, jazz, and cinematic influences, inspired by the sleep cycle and dream phenomena.

Fife musician David Grubb has a homecoming gig in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The instrumental concept album that inspired the tour - Circadia - explores the human subconscious on his new album, leading listeners on a sonic journey through a typical sleep cycle was released last year, and has enjoyed a string of excellent reviews in the press. It features 17 tracks, each exploring specific phenomena experienced while asleep including false awakening, nightmares and lucid dreaming

David is best known for his ability to seamlessly fuse music styles and bridge the gap between genres, incorporating seemingly disparate elements from folk, jazz, prog and classical music. Influenced by the Scottish traditional scene and his parent’s eclectic musical palette, David found inspiration in musical experimentation and sonic innovation after picking up his Grandad’s old fiddle.

Now firmly rooted in Wales where he has proudly called home for 15 years, David has become an integral part of the vibrant UK music scene. He has been involved in over 30 albums, sharing the stage and studio with notable acts including Novo Amor, Jim Ghedi, Hailaker, Toby Hay, and working with producers Ali Chant, Neil Davidge and Ed Tullett.

Ticket details at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/event-details/david-grubb-quartet