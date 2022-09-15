Backstage At The Green Hotel’s line-up includes the return of some regulars.

They get underway with a gig by the renowned Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly on Saturday,

September 24 and Sunday 25th.

Albert Lee and Deborah Bonham are just two of the names heading to Kinross for gigs

The duo are legendary figures on the UK blues scene, with Bell a founding member of Stone The Crows, and Kelly launched The Blues Band - but their careers have also embraced everything from folk to rock and soul.

Deborah Bonham is no stranger to Kinross, and makes a welcome return with her long-established band on Thursday, September 29.

Her surname gives a clue to her own family’s history on music - she’s the youngster sister of the late John Bonham, drummer with Led Zeppelin - and she has carved out an excellent career in her own right, touring with everyone from Fife legends Nazareth to Van Halen, Humble Pie and Jools Holland.

Another name with a stunning pedigree is John Verity - and the guitarist from the band Argent, is on stage on Saturday, October 1.

Kate Taylor, sister of legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor, plays a very rare Scottish gig at the venue on Wednesday, October 5.

Joining her for a solo show will be Alan Thomson who has played with John Martyn and Martin Baree/Jethro Tull.

They are followed by the return of one of the venue’s most popular visitors, guitar maestro Albert Lee.

He has no fewer than four shows planned between Thursday, October 6 and Sunday 9th, with one afternoon set included.

Lee played with the Everly Brothers for over two decades, and also played with Eric Clapton for several years, appearing on his live album recorded at the Budokan in Japan.

Lee is hailed as a guitar hero even among his peers which include Rainbow and Deep Purple’s Richie Blackmore, and Led Zeppelin;s Jimmy Page.

Rock fans will instantly recognise the name of Chris Slade who brings his band to Kinross on Thursday, October 13.

He has drummed with AC/DC as well as Asia, Uriah Heep, Gary Moore and Tom Jones a to name but a few.