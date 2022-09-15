Kirkcaldy venue hosts band’s second date of UK tour

It is great to see fans travel for their music and soon you can see Ewan McFarlane with his full band at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on October 7.

If Glasgow based Ewan is a new name to you, he was previously fronting the short lived Grim Northern Social band. Their 2003 debut album had singles like Urban Pressure and Honey, extremely well received by both critics and Indie music fans.

Since 2007 he was vocalist for electronic band Apollo 440 who have released five albums to date and had collaborations with Jean Michel Jarre, Jeff Beck and Billy Mackenzie.

Ewan McFarlane

Best known in the UK for the hit singles Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Dub, Stop The Rock, Lost In Space and Rendez-Vous ’98 they regularly feature on video games as well as many diverse movie soundtracks ranging from Spider-Man to The Sopranos.

In 2018 they played their last concert in Seville to 30,000 adoring fans. His debut solo album Always Everlong from last year was his first solo album and this attracted praise and a new direction with comparisons to Tom Petty and even Springsteen.

New for 2022 we can expect the new album MILK next month after the tour and already some teaser singles have been released.

All Those Years had extensive airplay and a great video showing his love for his wife Jo and this week a new single from the album has a great video shot in Glasgow. Won’t Stop Burnin’ is a movie in itself with passionate Kelly Jones/Stereophonics style vocals surrounding him and the wife heading to Glasgow to see the Snuts when they have a massive row.

This resulted in Jo getting out the car in traffic in no uncertain terms and making her own way home on the Glasgow subway.