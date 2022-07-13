KY-ONE Dance Event: More than 50 DJs set to play six Fife venues in one day

KY-ONE is being organised by local DJ Lewis Montague in a bid to help the industry following the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last couple of years.

The 40-year-old, who is a well kent face behind the decks locally, has been busy over the last few months to ensure his latest event in the town is a success.

Having originally organised a similar DJ event in 2017, Lewis decided now – on the back of the pandemic – was the right time to offer locals and visitors to the town a day of music.

DJ Lewis Montague has organised the KY-ONE Dance Event taking place in Kirkcaldy in August. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He explained: “I DJ in the town a lot and I’ve got a decent following here.

"I thought why not do an event in the town again after lockdown.

"Everyone is feeling down and the night life has had a really hard time.

"Breakout obviously never happened which was disappointing, but I’ve been planning this for a while and I wanted to give people a reason to get back out and dance.”

More than 50 local DJs will play at six Kirkcaldy venues on Saturday, August 13 including organiser Lewis M. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

KY-ONE will take place on Saturday, August 13 with DJs playing in local venues The Duchess, O’Connells, Society, Republic, Candy Bar and Cafe Continental.

As well as the music being played indoors at the pubs and clubs, there will be an outdoor stage in the beer garden at Society.

Lewis continued: “There will be over 50 local DJs playing, as it’s about local talent.

"Each venue will have a different style of music and they are all free entry.

"Some venues open at 2pm and some open at 7pm.

"I wanted to try something like the Dundee Dance Event, but here in Kirkcaldy and I’d like to do a yearly event if possible.”

The different styles for each venue are Experience House at Republic’s Terrace Bar, Experience Trance at Republic’s Club, All Things House at Cafe Continental, Team GBX and Guests at Candy Bar, Love House at The Duchess, The Housolation Stage outdoors at Society and Dance Anthems at O’Connells.

The official after party, which has an entry fee on the door, will be in Society where Lewis himself will get behind the decks.

Among the DJs playing during the event are Scott Park, Vanessa Motion, Chris Gough, Ross Jackson, Darren Summers and Leon Skeptic.