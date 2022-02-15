Langtoun Jazz finds new home in Kirkcaldy as it returns to live gigs

Langtoun Jazz is set to return to the stage - and it has moved to a new venue in Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:19 am

The group marks a return to live performances with a show by award-winning saxophonist Laura MacDonald at its new home in the Kings Live Lounge on The Esplanade.

It takes place on Saturday, February 26.

Grace Black, treasurer said: “Laura and the Trio are an exciting opener for our Spring programme, and should be ideally-suited to the more intimate, jazz club-style setting of the Live Lounge.

Award-winning saxophonist Laura MacDonald launches Langtoun Jazz at its new home at the Kings Live Lounge on The Esplanade.

“It is an opportunity for Langtoun Jazz and the lounge to build a working relationship and hopefully bring jazz to a wider audience used to enjoying the music and cabaret on offer at the venue.”

Guest will be asked to wear facemasks unless exempt, but there are no social distancing requirements.

The venue’s bar will also be open.

Tickets costing £10 can be purchased in advance from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5313367

