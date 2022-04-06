The event co-incides with the Easter holidays and that could mean record numbers flocking to the Esplanade – but locals are being warned of traffic restrictions from this weekend.

The Links Market runs from Wednesday, April1 3 to Monday 18th, but the Esplanade site will close from this weekend to allow operators to get set up.

Alex James Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmens Guild, which operates Europe’s longest street fair, is delighted the market is finally returning to the Esplanade after missing out due to the pandemic.

The Links Market is making a welcome return to Kirkcaldy's Esplanade next week after a two-year absence. Pic: Michael Gillen.

And he promised there will be plenty of rides, stalls and amusements, with one in particular set to be a main attraction.

The 180-foot tall ‘City’ Star Flyer has been confirmed for the Market for the first time, and is set to be popular with thrill-seekers..

At around 55 metres in height, Danter Attractions’ ‘City’ Star Flyer is similar to other chair o plane rides that have been around for decades except with one difference - altitude.

Mr Colquhoun said: “I am especially delighted to be coming along to open the Kirkcaldy Links Market this year.

The 180ft Star Flyer in action. (Pic: Funfairs Around Scotland)

“It's been an extremely difficult few years for everyone but we now can attend Scotland's largest and most important fair.

“Kirkcaldy Links Market has always been seen as the start of the Scottish Showpeoples’ season, but this year it’s like a bit of a new beginning after two very tough years.”

He continued: “This year’s fair will have around 30 adult rides and 80 kids rides as well as game stalls including bingo and hook a duck plus all the usual food stalls with everything from candy floss too gourmet burgers.

“I'm sure the thrill seeking Scottish public will be delighted with the views across Kirkcaldy and the Forth from the Star Flyer and for those like myself who prefer to stay closer to Terra Firma, we will have a great selection of the best waltzers, dodgems and twisters for everyone to enjoy.”

This year’s fair will have around 30 adult rides and 80 kids rides. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The Esplanade will be temporarily closed from 10.00pm this Saturday (April 9) to allow the set-up of rides and attractions and will remain closed until 4.00pm on Wednesday, April 20.